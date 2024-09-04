Discover India’s rich artistic heritage: 5 must-visit art galleries in the country

India’s art scene is a vibrant tapestry woven from its rich history and dynamic present. For those keen on diving into the country’s diverse artistic expressions, here are art galleries that are absolute must-visits:

1. National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi

In the heart of India’s bustling capital, the NGMA offers a deep dive into the evolution of Indian art. Established in 1954, this gallery features over 14,000 works, including iconic pieces by masters like Amrita Sher-Gil and Raja Ravi Varma. Its peaceful gardens and modernist architecture make it a perfect spot to immerse yourself in India’s artistic journey.

2. Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

A true gem in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda district, Jehangir Art Gallery has been a beacon for art lovers since 1952. The gallery’s rotating exhibitions showcase both emerging and established artists, creating a lively and ever-changing artistic atmosphere. Its central location and vibrant energy make it a must-see for anyone wanting to experience Mumbai’s creative pulse.

3. Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Kochi

Though not a traditional gallery, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is a landmark event that takes place every two years in Kerala. It turns the city of Kochi into a sprawling art gallery, with exhibitions held in heritage buildings, public spaces, and unconventional venues. This international festival is a fantastic way to experience contemporary art from around the world while exploring the historic and picturesque city.

4. National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai

The Mumbai branch of NGMA, founded in 1996, complements its Delhi counterpart by focusing on modern and contemporary Indian art. Located in the elegant Sir Cowasji Jehangir Hall, this gallery features works by renowned artists such as M.F. Husain and S.H. Raza. Its engaging exhibitions and educational initiatives offer a fresh perspective on modern Indian art.

5. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai

Formerly known as the Prince of Wales Museum, CSMVS is more than just an art gallery; it’s a grand cultural institution. The museum boasts an impressive collection of Indian art, from ancient sculptures to traditional paintings. Its Indo-Saracenic architecture adds to the experience, making it a must-visit for anyone interested in a broad overview of Indian artistic heritage.

Story by Anshula Dhulekar