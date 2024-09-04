New Delhi-based hotel art fair ‘Artix 3.0’ brings 23 creative forces under one roof

Encountering an artwork in a hotel lobby is one thing. But to come across sculptures placed on the rim of a bathtub, installations kept in vanity, suites transformed into miniature haute jewellery museums, easels bearing paintings in a walk-in closet — was met with wonderment and surprise. We were at the pan-India hotel art fair Artix 3.0 at The Claridges New Delhi, which had come to the city after two successful past editions, held in the capital and Hyderabad. It displayed works of eminent artists, art galleries, handloom labels, bijouterie and home décor brands.
Each room, suite and corridor beckoned visitors to walk in and out of the free-wheeling spaces, where boundaries blur between art and everyday life, in the embrace of a more personalised experience. They could not only gaze at the artworks of some of the notable artists like M F Husain, F N Souza, K Laxma Goud, and Shobha Broota, but also marvel at the intricate craftsmanship of a cinnamon bowl crafted in silver and wood by Thai brand Lotus Arts de Vivre, drape luxurious Banarasi weaves of label Taranaksh, or sink into the plush embrace of home furnishings at Aadyam Handwoven and more — displayed within the hotel’s rooms, suites, and lobby.
The fair also had a curation of art walkthroughs by curator Jyoti Kathpalia, a talk by painters Satish Gupta, Shobha Broota, and art critic Prayag Shukla, besides screening of art films like Gaja Gamini, Meenaxi: Tale of Three Cities and many more. In a country where hotel art fairs are still a novel concept, we decodes its uniqueness and offerings in a captivating ambience.
Hotel as a concept
Artix is a brainchild of Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar and Sethu Vaidyanathan, each of them well-versed with the art world.The trio, after visiting many international hotel art fairs, decided to bring Artix in India. “For the last 25 years, I have been part of the art gallery business that made me come up with the idea of co-founding Artix in India with Poddar and Vaidyanathan.
Artix as a hotel art exhibition is an exclusive and intimate experience for the buyer and the seller,” says Kapoor on the concept as Poddar chimes in, “Art spaces in India follow a traditional approach, where galleries and museums are associated with serious art appreciation whereas cities like Paris, Japan and Los Angeles have a long history of blending luxury and art, making hotels an ideal destination for exhibitions. However, with the growing interest in contemporary and accessible art experiences, India is slowly bracing the concept of hotel art exhibitions.”
The trio points out that integration of art into everyday spaces like hotels will soon become a “trend” and widely recognised. “Artix aims to capture the attention of art lovers by transforming the way of picturing the art galleries, creating a new meeting spot for the art market,” Vaidyanathan adds.
As the art fair was coming to the city for the second time, Kapoor shares her thoughts about the destination city. “Delhi has always been the art capital of India, where we are surrounded with a lot of art exhibitions and fairs. Today, art fairs are ready to showcase a variety of art and artworks. There should be more such fairs in the city as the national capital weaves a tapestry of art, culture, style and design.”
On view
The fair brought several art galleries’ collections, including Artrise Art, 108 Arts Project, Arushi Arts, and Bespoke Art Gallery, amongst others as well as independent displays by Cholamandal Artist’s Village and Art Magnum collaboration. Ashvita’s, a Chennai-based gallery’s display caught our attention for spotlighting the works of artists who shaped the Madras Art scene. “Achuthan Kudallur’s abstract explorations, Alphonso Arul Doss’ vibrant compositions, G D Paulraj’s mastery of watercolours, P Perumal’s evocative rural landscapes, and Velu Viswanadhan’s dynamic canvases all represent a signiﬁcant shift from the conventional to the contemporary,” shares Ashvin Rajagopalan, director, Ashvita’s.
Photographer Prarthana Modi’s black and white photography was another pullover for its unique style where photographs were printed in three-dimensional form, to portray the significance of perspectives and distance. Art collector Ajay Kumar Gupta’s collection acquainted us with Gond and tribal art of Madhya Pradesh with a showcase of late artist Jangarh Singh Shyam’s work inspired by folklore motifs of birds, flora and fauna.
Haute business
The feast for the eyes was not over yet! We stepped into a room that displayed Lotus Arts de Vivre’s craftsmanship in nature and mythical dragon-inspired home accessories.“From a small galuchat animal dragon gift to gooseberry earrings with diamonds and black agate and scarab wing earrings with pink tourmalines, each piece is a testament to exceptional and exclusive tastes and designs,” shared Rolf von Bueren, founder, Lotus Arts de Vivre. Heeramaneck & Son Fine Jewellery further brought a jewel-encrusted display.
At city-based label Dabiri Couture, visitors were seen trying out embroidered ethnic wear in rich jewel tones like emerald green, deep sapphire and royal purple, as well as softer hues like blush pink and ivory, catering to both bold and understated tastes. “Delhi’s fashion-forward people value both the richness of heritage and the allure of modern trends. Compared to other cities, the city leans towards opulent designs with intricate detailing, making them fond of luxurious fabrics, elaborate embroideries, and bold colour palettes,” shares Ambika Jain and Divya Kapur, founder, Dabiri Couture.
As the fair ended with gusto, the co-founders of Artix plan to take it to cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata for its next chapters.