New Delhi-based hotel art fair ‘Artix 3.0’ brings 23 creative forces under one roof

Encountering an artwork in a hotel lobby is one thing. But to come across sculptures placed on the rim of a bathtub, installations kept in vanity, suites transformed into miniature haute jewellery museums, easels bearing paintings in a walk-in closet — was met with wonderment and surprise. We were at the pan-India hotel art fair Artix 3.0 at The Claridges New Delhi, which had come to the city after two successful past editions, held in the capital and Hyderabad. It displayed works of eminent artists, art galleries, handloom labels, bijouterie and home décor brands.

Each room, suite and corridor beckoned visitors to walk in and out of the free-wheeling spaces, where boundaries blur between art and everyday life, in the embrace of a more personalised experience. They could not only gaze at the artworks of some of the notable artists like M F Husain, F N Souza, K Laxma Goud, and Shobha Broota, but also marvel at the intricate craftsmanship of a cinnamon bowl crafted in silver and wood by Thai brand Lotus Arts de Vivre, drape luxurious Banarasi weaves of label Taranaksh, or sink into the plush embrace of home furnishings at Aadyam Handwoven and more — displayed within the hotel’s rooms, suites, and lobby.

The fair also had a curation of art walkthroughs by curator Jyoti Kathpalia, a talk by painters Satish Gupta, Shobha Broota, and art critic Prayag Shukla, besides screening of art films like Gaja Gamini, Meenaxi: Tale of Three Cities and many more. In a country where hotel art fairs are still a novel concept, we decodes its uniqueness and offerings in a captivating ambience.