India’s art festivals: A celebration of tradition and modern creativity

India's art festivals are a vibrant celebration of the country's cultural diversity, blending ancient traditions with modern creativity. They serve as a bridge between the past and present, preserving heritage while encouraging new expressions. These festivals not only support local artists but also connect communities, showcasing the enduring power of art to inspire and unite across generations. Here are some art festivals you must not miss.

1. Kala ghoda arts festival (Mumbai)

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, held every February in Mumbai's historic Kala Ghoda district, is one of India's longest-running and most significant neighbourhood festivals. Organised by the Kala Ghoda Association, the festival, which began in 1999, aims to increase cultural awareness, especially among those with limited access to the arts. Over nine days, it attracts thousands of visitors who engage in exhibitions, performances, and workshops across various disciplines, including music, dance, film, literature, and visual arts.

Highlights include music concerts by legends like Hariprasad Chaurasia and Zakir Hussain, as well as performances by renowned dancers and actors. The festival also features popular shopping stalls, In 2021, they launched an online marketplace showcasing artists and artisans from across India. While the 2021 festival was held online, the 2022 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic, with the 2023 event took place from February 4 to 12.

2. India Art Festival

The India Art Festival (IAF), established in 2011, is a leading contemporary art fair in India, held annually in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. As the largest art fair network in the country, IAF serves as a premier platform that fosters dialogue and collaboration among art galleries, dealers, buyers, artists, interior designers, architects, and connoisseurs. It provides a unique space for emerging and independent artists to be discovered, while also showcasing work from mid-level and established galleries.

The India Art Festival, a major art fair held in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, is organised by Ruturaj IndoArtFest Pvt Ltd, also known for hosting the Mumbai Art Fair. This inclusive event invites artists and galleries from across India to participate in a series of large-scale exhibitions. The festival was created to address challenges faced by artists in exhibiting their work, offering a platform to reach broader audiences, sell art, and promote exhibitions. By providing opportunities for artists, especially in regions lacking such events, the India Art Festival serves as a democratic space for showcasing and purchasing art.

3. Nabanna Folk Arts and Craft Festival

The Nabanna Folk Art and Craft Fair is a vibrant 10-day annual event held during the spring celebrations, known as Basanta Utsav, in Shantiniketan, West Bengal. Since its inception in 2006, the festival has offered a unique experience, combining live demonstrations of traditional crafts with direct artisan-patron interactions. This event is particularly special because it emphasizes traditional, innovative, and environmentally conscious practices.

The festival serves as a crucial platform for artisans, providing them with free stalls and accommodation, allowing them to showcase and sell their crafts directly to the public. It begins with the Nabanna Earth Weekend, a literary festival that gathers authors, performing artists, researchers, and innovators from around the world. These participants engage in discussions on art, the creative process, social evolution, and environmental sustainability.

Throughout the festival, visitors can enjoy a wide range of cultural events, including song, dance, poetry, and skits performed by artists from Viswa Bharati University. Over the years, Nabanna has grown significantly, with artisan participation expanding from a few dozen in its early years to over 200 in 2022. The festival highlights a diverse array of crafts, such as Madhubani and Alpana paintings, Patachitra, Pipli art, pottery, textiles, tribal jewellery, and brass and bell metal crafts, making it a rich showcase of India’s folk art heritage.

4. Serendipity arts festival

Since its inception in 2016, the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa has grown into one of South Asia's largest and most vibrant interdisciplinary cultural events. Held annually in December across various venues in Panjim, the festival spans eight days and features a wide array of visual, performing, and culinary arts. The festival is curated by a panel of 14 eminent artists and experts, each selected for their contributions to different artistic disciplines. The goal is to foster positive change within India’s creative ecosystem by addressing critical issues such as arts education, cultural patronage, interdisciplinary collaboration, and accessibility to the arts.

Over the years, the festival has showcased the work of notable curators, including ceramic artist Kristine Michael, chef Rahul Akerkar, Bharatanatyam dancer Leela Samson, Hindustani classical musicians Aneesh Pradhan and Shubha Mudgal, photographer Ravi Agarwal, actress Arundhati Nag, and cultural historian Jyotindra Jain. The event also offers educational initiatives, workshops, and special projects designed to engage and educate the public.

The upcoming Serendipity Arts Festival is set to take place from December 15 to 22, 2024, promising yet another rich and diverse celebration of the arts.

Story by Ananya Mehta