Pulse of the Present

Sense of self

Shrine Empire’s curation featured Hema Shironi and Natasha Das, whose textile-based works addressed personal histories, regional politics, and sustainability.

Visual dialogues

Vadehra Art Gallery spotlighted painting and photography, provoking thought on contemporary South Asian culture. Their showcase included Jasmine Nilani Joseph’s drawings on property, ancestry, and displacement, Faiza Butt’s portraits, and Shailesh BR’s mixed media collages. Vadehra noted, “We are also presenting works of artists from the South Asian diaspora such as Joya Mukherjee, who will be exhibiting in India for the first time.”

Threading together

In addition to presentations by the galleries, the thematic exhibitions stood out, particularly ‘Threads that Bare’, which featured textile artists from across India. It explored the myriad possibilities of fibre and yarn as mediums for art. Art researcher Kooper Thanghal observed, “The experimentation with textile as a medium in art has been the most refreshing part of the exhibition. Abstracting the very threads of textile and engaging with them conceptually breaks away from the craft-based, conservationist, and utilitarian discourses that dominate the textile medium in India.”

While the DCAW officially concluded on September 4, parallel exhibitions continue at the participating galleries. This past week in the city offered a moment to reflect on the evolving definitions of art in contemporary times while allowing us to embrace the sensuous and materially invested art of our era.

This article is written by Prachi Satrawal