Artist, curator, and travel entrepreneur Julie Kagti on the changing landscapes of the North East

This is my first curatorial show and I am thrilled with the response. Having spent a lot of time working in the field of textiles and fibres, it seemed natural to include those elements. The theme is about expressing emotions and I was looking for storytellers who create their tales. Coming from the north east, where women are involved in weaving, I identify a lot with women weavers and artisans. Hence, approaching them came naturally to me.

My artworks are hand-woven tapestry techniques, using excess stock yarns that I collect or buy from factories, second yarn stores, or sari weavers. In most of the pieces, I have used the wood that frames the piece as the loom itself. Each piece represents metaphors about communities and people evolving with time.