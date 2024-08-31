Artist Chandan Bez Baruah draws inspiration from Assamese landscapes

A

I try to innovate and experiment with the printmaking medium, both traditionally and unconventionally. I began my journey in printmaking early in my career while studying at the Government College of Art and Craft in 1995. Wood is a familiar and comfortable medium to me. I use wood carving skills to create larger, highly finished prints related to the northeast landscape. During the image-making process, I always go through my experiences and this creates a peculiar attachment between the particular frame and me. It’s all about my emotional interpretation and atmospheric transformation on the wooden surface.

For the photo-realistic approach, I use my own imagination and skills along with photographic modern technologies. I enjoy my own involvement with each landscape during curving or cutting the wood along with the ongoing spontaneous activities, which makes it a lot more than the reinterpretation of photographs. I experimented in terms of composition, and technique according to the demand of the subject. Many hidden and visual messages are also sometimes added.