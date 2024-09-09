This art exhibition in Mumbai delves into the artists' perspectives of 'portraits'

Method hosts a special art exhibition titled Portrait of a Time. This exhibition is a presentation of 40 artists the gallery has worked with before and would continue to do so in the future. What makes this occasion special is that they created a special artwork based on their interpretation of the word ‘portraits’ for the show which marks the fifth anniversary of the gallery.

Participating artists includes names from across the country and beyond. Some of the artists are Aaran Patel, Eeshani Mitra, Gargi Chandola, Hansika Mangwani, J Demsky (Spain), Kashin Patel, Li Actuallee, Meghna Singh Patpatia, Irene Fresh (Spain), Neekita Singh, Osheen Siva, Priyesh Trivedi, Rahee Punyashloka, Sajid Wajid Shaikh, Tyler Street Art, Varnita Sethi and Zahra Baldiwalla.