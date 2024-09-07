This art exhibition in New Delhi displays the artistic spirit of Baroda through modern art trends

If you want to immerse yourself into the socio-cultural milieu of Baroda through its art, then check out Baroda Buzz organised by and at Gallery Art Positive in New Delhi. This spectacular art exhibition curated by Georgina Maddox and Anu Bajaj displays the works of 13 artists and their unique specializations ranging from abstract art to cartography. The artists taking part include Bansi Dholakiya, Damayanti Debnath, Gopa Roy, Govind Vishwas, Harsha Kancharla, Harisha Chennagod, Himanshu Jamod, Kalpana Vishwas, Nandhini Srikumar, Rutvi Bakharia, Shreya Ramani, Satyanarayan Gavara, and Subhakar Tadi.
Going down the memory lane, Baroda has always been a rich centre for art and culture. During the rule of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in the 19th century, the art scene only flourished further. One of the main objectives of this exhibition is to display the emerging trends in the field of art while keeping the central theme of Baroda intact.
What: Baroda Buzz
Where: Gallery Art Positive
When: Till October 5, 2024