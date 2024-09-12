The ancient jar smashed by a 4-year-old is back on display at an Israeli museum after repair

A rare Bronze-Age jar, accidentally shattered by a 4-year-old boy at a museum, has been restored and is once again on display. The incident occurred last month when a family from northern Israel visited the Hecht Museum in Haifa. The boy, described as "exceptionally curious" by his father, Alex Geller, accidentally tipped over the jar, which broke into several pieces.
Geller, recalling the moment, said, “The first thought that raced through my head was, ‘Please let that not be my child.’”
The jar, dating back to 2200-1500 BC, had been on display for 35 years. It was one of the only large containers of its kind from that period still intact when it was discovered. The jar was likely used to store wine or oil, explained Inbal Rivlin, the museum’s director. She noted that the Hecht Museum, affiliated with Haifa University, allows visitors to interact with history without glass barriers, which contributed to the mishap.
The incident, which gained international attention, was turned into a positive learning experience. The museum invited the Geller family back for a special visit, where they learned about the restoration process.
Roee Shafir, a restoration expert at the museum, explained that the repair was relatively straightforward since all the pieces belonged to a single jar. Using 3D technology, high-resolution videos, and specialised glue, the team successfully pieced the artefact back together, though small cracks remain visible.
Less than two weeks after the accident, the jar was back on display, accompanied by a new sign reading, “please don’t touch.” Rivlin added that the story touched the hearts of people in Israel and beyond, offering a moment of lightness amid the ongoing challenges in the region.