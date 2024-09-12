The ancient jar smashed by a 4-year-old is back on display at an Israeli museum after repair

A rare Bronze-Age jar, accidentally shattered by a 4-year-old boy at a museum, has been restored and is once again on display. The incident occurred last month when a family from northern Israel visited the Hecht Museum in Haifa. The boy, described as "exceptionally curious" by his father, Alex Geller, accidentally tipped over the jar, which broke into several pieces.

Geller, recalling the moment, said, “The first thought that raced through my head was, ‘Please let that not be my child.’”

The jar, dating back to 2200-1500 BC, had been on display for 35 years. It was one of the only large containers of its kind from that period still intact when it was discovered. The jar was likely used to store wine or oil, explained Inbal Rivlin, the museum’s director. She noted that the Hecht Museum, affiliated with Haifa University, allows visitors to interact with history without glass barriers, which contributed to the mishap.