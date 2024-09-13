Art for all: This upcoming showcase of multiple mediums and artists finally makes way to Bengaluru!

Baro Art’s Affordable Art Show is all set to debut this weekend in Bengaluru. Featuring a broad spectrum of artistic expressions, from modern contemporary pieces to traditional vintage works, visitors can look forward to experiencing works by artists like Prashant Miranda, Vikalp Mishra, Anita Alvares, Ashish Malakar, Banoo Batliboi, Dolon Kundu and many more! The show has been curated by Srila Chatterjee and she lets us in on what the audience can expect at the art show.
What can the audience in Bengaluru look forward to at the art showcase?
We have a whole array of artistes. Over 50 of them and all from different age groups, who would be presenting art in all sizes. The showcase will cover everything from watercolours, acrylics, oils and pastels to photographs and installations. We also have traditional Indian art that is done in a contemporary way. So, there would be more than 1,000 art-related items to indulge in.
The show aims to break the myth that art is an elite concept and that anyone can understand art. How do you plan to do that?
I don’t use the term ‘understanding art’, because it has made people think that there’s something you need to study and there’s something specific people need to understand. I think it’s more about appreciating and feeling art. What we attempt to do is to democratise it because for too long, art has been thought of as something that’s only meant for privileged people who have specific knowledge, who walk into galleries that are expensive and who have a lot of money. For the people attending the show, we tell them the stories of the art and we help them look at it from the point of view of what the artist was saying.
How were the artists chosen for the showcase?
We’ve been working with most of these artists for several years. We keep adding on new ones and we add them on when we discover their work, either because they present it to us or we see it somewhere.
Entry free. September 13, 2 pm to 7 pm and September 14 & 15, 11 am to 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so