Art for all: This upcoming showcase of multiple mediums and artists finally makes way to Bengaluru!

The show aims to break the myth that art is an elite concept and that anyone can understand art. How do you plan to do that?

I don’t use the term ‘understanding art’, because it has made people think that there’s something you need to study and there’s something specific people need to understand. I think it’s more about appreciating and feeling art. What we attempt to do is to democratise it because for too long, art has been thought of as something that’s only meant for privileged people who have specific knowledge, who walk into galleries that are expensive and who have a lot of money. For the people attending the show, we tell them the stories of the art and we help them look at it from the point of view of what the artist was saying.