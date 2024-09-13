Compact canvases, mighty ideas: This Chennai exhibition celebrates small-format artworks

India’s rich tradition of small format artworks dates back to the exquisite miniature paintings of the Mughal, Rajasthani, and Pahari courts. These artworks are renowned for their ability to tell complex stories and showcase vibrant scenes within a compact space. Intricately detailed and bursting with colour, these miniatures served as both artistic expressions and cultural records, capturing the nuances of court life, mythology, and spirituality. Today, contemporary artists continue to draw inspiration from these traditions, exploring modern themes through the lens of small format art.

Embracing this artistic lineage, a new exhibition titled Vast Mediations has been curated in the city, featuring works from about 20 artists.

The artists include Archana Kadam, Chantal Jumel, Dilip Kumar Kesavan, Dushyant Surabhai Patel, John Tun Sein, Madan Meena, Mayuri Chari, Megha Joshi, Neerja Chandna Peters, Pankaj Saroj, Parth Kothekar, Prabhakar Kolte, Shijo Jacob, Shrinath Ishwaran, Sitikanta Samantsinghar, Tanjima Kar Sekh, Vaishali Rastogi, Vanshika Rathi, Yogesh Ramakrishnan, and Yugal Kishore Sharma.

Artistic expressions

The exhibition serves as a conceptual framework that highlights the role of small format works as mediators of vast ideas and emotions, offering experiences that resonate far beyond their physical size. It underscores the evolving nature of meaning, encouraging a dialogue where understanding is continuously constructed and reconstructed. As you delve into the works, every nuance becomes significant, revealing infinite complexities within finite forms, allowing for boundless exploration and discovery.

The intimate scale of the artworks encourages close interaction, fostering a deeper appreciation of the intricate details and layers of meaning embedded within each piece.

For instance, Sitikanta, inspired by his home near Chilka Lake, used his art to highlight the environmental challenges facing this region. He depicts the decline of bird migration and the impact of pollution on the ecosystem in the artwork, drawing parallels between the nature and human society.

“Chilka Lake used to welcome 256 varieties of migrating birds, but now that number has dwindled to 160. The decrease in fish and algae, along with climate change, has impacted the ecosystem. My work depicts this environmental crisis, while integrating mythology from Chilka and Lord Jagannath,” explains Sitikanta.