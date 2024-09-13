Compact canvases, mighty ideas: This Chennai exhibition celebrates small-format artworks

India’s rich tradition of small format artworks dates back to the exquisite miniature paintings of the Mughal, Rajasthani, and Pahari courts. These artworks are renowned for their ability to tell complex stories and showcase vibrant scenes within a compact space. Intricately detailed and bursting with colour, these miniatures served as both artistic expressions and cultural records, capturing the nuances of court life, mythology, and spirituality. Today, contemporary artists continue to draw inspiration from these traditions, exploring modern themes through the lens of small format art.
Embracing this artistic lineage, a new exhibition titled Vast Mediations has been curated in the city, featuring works from about 20 artists.
The artists include Archana Kadam, Chantal Jumel, Dilip Kumar Kesavan, Dushyant Surabhai Patel, John Tun Sein, Madan Meena, Mayuri Chari, Megha Joshi, Neerja Chandna Peters, Pankaj Saroj, Parth Kothekar, Prabhakar Kolte, Shijo Jacob, Shrinath Ishwaran, Sitikanta Samantsinghar, Tanjima Kar Sekh, Vaishali Rastogi, Vanshika Rathi, Yogesh Ramakrishnan, and Yugal Kishore Sharma.
Artistic expressions
The exhibition serves as a conceptual framework that highlights the role of small format works as mediators of vast ideas and emotions, offering experiences that resonate far beyond their physical size. It underscores the evolving nature of meaning, encouraging a dialogue where understanding is continuously constructed and reconstructed. As you delve into the works, every nuance becomes significant, revealing infinite complexities within finite forms, allowing for boundless exploration and discovery.
The intimate scale of the artworks encourages close interaction, fostering a deeper appreciation of the intricate details and layers of meaning embedded within each piece.
For instance, Sitikanta, inspired by his home near Chilka Lake, used his art to highlight the environmental challenges facing this region. He depicts the decline of bird migration and the impact of pollution on the ecosystem in the artwork, drawing parallels between the nature and human society.
“Chilka Lake used to welcome 256 varieties of migrating birds, but now that number has dwindled to 160. The decrease in fish and algae, along with climate change, has impacted the ecosystem. My work depicts this environmental crisis, while integrating mythology from Chilka and Lord Jagannath,” explains Sitikanta.
Meanwhile, Vaishali’s works are centred on human experiences and emotions, finding grace and spiritual energy in life. “Animals don’t have a language like humans, but they communicate through a silent, subtle language that connects us. My art explores this connection and the peace it brings, delving into the spiritual energy animals embody. Through
their characteristics, I try to uncover new dimensions of understanding life and the world around us,” she says.
Patterns and structures
This exhibition also showcases the artists’ skill in distilling complex concepts into concise, visually compelling statements within small formats. The artists have come up with different forms of patterns and mediums of art. As Neerja, one of the artists puts it, “The process of creation itself is a tool for self-discovery and deep thought.”
Neerja explores the aesthetics of line, colour, and calligraphy in abstract forms. She believes in the power of these elements to create a poetic narrative visually. “One of my works draws inspiration from ancient manuscript drawings, which are rich sources of knowledge on astronomy, astrology, and tantric practices,” she says.
The artist’s work consists of different shaped pages of a book, mounted on wooden pedestals. The pages of the ‘book’ are mixed media collage drawings on watercolour paper and rice paper. All of them open up like petals of lotus and are sculptural, almost like three dimensional versions of her usual geometric abstract paintings.
For Vanshika, however, art is a way to explore nostalgia. “My art brings back memories from my childhood — the old buildings, the things you see on the streets as you walk by,” she says. Vanshika’s works are crafted using laser cuts on water colour and archival paper, enhanced with soft pastels.
Parth, meanwhile, has tried to bring up an illusion through his artwork. Made from paper, his art is all hand cut. It is half cut and is curved at a 30 or 60 degree angle to give an illusion effect. “It takes about 20 to 25 days to do each of his artwork,” he says.
Artist Tanjima, who was deeply affected by the recent wars in Palestine, used gouache on wasli paper to convey her thoughts. The plight of civilians, especially children, has profoundly moved her. Explaining her art, she says, “The Prayer Mat series defines a small space that transports a worshipper to a spiritual realm, regardless of faith or region. The blood clots on the mat symbolise the atrocities people endure due to discrimination based on religion, faith, and beliefs—personal aspects of life that should never threaten a person’s basic existence,” Tanjima explains.
Each piece in the exhibition leverages the power of small formats to convey expansive ideas and emotions, bridging historical traditions with modern contexts.
Entry free. On until October 8, 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Tuesday - Saturday.
At Wallace Gardens, Nungambakkam.
