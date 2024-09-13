This art exhibition in Chennai is a youthful artistic response to environmental crisis

Diana, a passionate art educator and a curator realised the urgency of climate change which is one of the most pressing issues amongst many.
She wishes to highlight the resilience and hope that exists in the face of adversity, showcasing ways artists and communities are working towards a sustainable future. And thus is exhibiting an evocative art exhibition to bring out the issues to the front.
Named Climate Chaos: A Reflection of Our Times, the exhibition showcases artworks of Diana’s students from Diana Art Studio. The young artists include Tarika Ram, Sai Akhil Anand, Eashaan S P, Sashangh.J, S. Sahana, Miraya Agarwal, Aashvik, Anagha, Anika, Mahi K Asha, Amita Sai, Atharv Ashwin, Aisha Ghai, Shivani V, and Nyra.
Furthermore, this art show will have artist Venkatapathy Umashankar from Cholamandal Artists Village as the chief guest for the event.
Diana describes how she asked her students about the negative impacts of building towers without considering access to drinking water. The students quickly expressed concerns about environmental issues like climate change, pollution, and the loss of natural resources.
“As we delved deeper, one student cheerfully mentioned, 'We eat everything fresh from the garden when we visit my native village.' The students then reflected further on these global issues and created paintings and installations inspired by them. I always encourage them to connect their work to personal experiences, making it more meaningful. My role is simply to help them bring their ideas to life in a tangible way.”
The exhibition explores two pivotal themes through the artists' diverse expressions:
Displacement and identity: This theme delves into how environmental changes and climate crises reshape communities and personal identities, reflecting the struggles of displaced individuals and their evolving sense of self.
Environmental degradation: The artworks in this theme highlight the severe impacts of environmental destruction, emphasising the critical need for awareness and action to safeguard our planet.
The art show would feature a range of mediums and styles, conceptualised by the artists themselves.
With this exhibition, Diana hopes to inspire viewers to think critically and emotionally about ‘climate chaos’,encouraging them to make a positive impact and have meaningful conversations.
Art works are for sale
Entry free. September 14-15, 11am - 7.30pm. At The Purple Turtles, Chennai