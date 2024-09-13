This art exhibition in Chennai is a youthful artistic response to environmental crisis

Diana, a passionate art educator and a curator realised the urgency of climate change which is one of the most pressing issues amongst many.

She wishes to highlight the resilience and hope that exists in the face of adversity, showcasing ways artists and communities are working towards a sustainable future. And thus is exhibiting an evocative art exhibition to bring out the issues to the front.

Named Climate Chaos: A Reflection of Our Times, the exhibition showcases artworks of Diana’s students from Diana Art Studio. The young artists include Tarika Ram, Sai Akhil Anand, Eashaan S P, Sashangh.J, S. Sahana, Miraya Agarwal, Aashvik, Anagha, Anika, Mahi K Asha, Amita Sai, Atharv Ashwin, Aisha Ghai, Shivani V, and Nyra.

Furthermore, this art show will have artist Venkatapathy Umashankar from Cholamandal Artists Village as the chief guest for the event.

Diana describes how she asked her students about the negative impacts of building towers without considering access to drinking water. The students quickly expressed concerns about environmental issues like climate change, pollution, and the loss of natural resources.

“As we delved deeper, one student cheerfully mentioned, 'We eat everything fresh from the garden when we visit my native village.' The students then reflected further on these global issues and created paintings and installations inspired by them. I always encourage them to connect their work to personal experiences, making it more meaningful. My role is simply to help them bring their ideas to life in a tangible way.”