Alok Johri's solo show in New Delhi draws from still life and the male form

Art enthusiasts can head over to Threshold Art Gallery where Alok Johri’s solo show Still Form is on view till October 9, 2024. The exhibition has been curated by Chennai-based art entrepreneur and art collector Jaiveer Johal and has two distinct segments to it. While a section of it is influenced by the ‘Still Life’, another draws influence from ‘The Male Form’. The exhibition showcases works on various materials including linen, paper and canvas.
Johri mentions, “In nearly two decades, I have worked in two distinct areas: still life and the male form. Still life because I am intrigued, fascinated and sometimes moved by the simplest of objects around me; they reveal so much about life. The male form draws inspiration from the raw strength found in vulnerability. I do not question why; I simply jot down the idea or make an image of them. I live with this for some time and see if it leaves me or sticks around, when, without much thought, it transforms into a painting. While I am working on a piece I do not think or worry about ‘what’s next’. Making art is the purest form of living for me.”
Commenting on the curation Johal mentions, “There is a sense of intimacy in his still lifes that imbues the works with an energy that elevates them beyond mere objects. They are a window into a life lived, or a life wished to be lived. At the same time, the male forms, while dynamic and even kinetic, possess a delicate sense of intimate detachment that allows the viewer to step into a frozen moment in time. In sum: still form.”
What: Still form by Alok Johri
Where: Threshold Art Gallery
When: till October 9, 2024
Timing: 11 am – 7 pm