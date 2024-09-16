Alok Johri's solo show in New Delhi draws from still life and the male form

Johri mentions, “In nearly two decades, I have worked in two distinct areas: still life and the male form. Still life because I am intrigued, fascinated and sometimes moved by the simplest of objects around me; they reveal so much about life. The male form draws inspiration from the raw strength found in vulnerability. I do not question why; I simply jot down the idea or make an image of them. I live with this for some time and see if it leaves me or sticks around, when, without much thought, it transforms into a painting. While I am working on a piece I do not think or worry about ‘what’s next’. Making art is the purest form of living for me.”

Commenting on the curation Johal mentions, “There is a sense of intimacy in his still lifes that imbues the works with an energy that elevates them beyond mere objects. They are a window into a life lived, or a life wished to be lived. At the same time, the male forms, while dynamic and even kinetic, possess a delicate sense of intimate detachment that allows the viewer to step into a frozen moment in time. In sum: still form.”