The Luxury Art Show in Chennai, curated by artist Jitha Karthikeyan, was a captivating exploration of time’s many dimensions

Step into a world where time isn’t just measured by clocks and calendars, but explored through the brushstrokes, metal, and video screens of some of Chennai’s most innovative artists. The Luxury Art Show at Palladium, curated by artist Jitha Karthikeyan, transformed a part of the mall into a captivating exploration of time’s many dimensions.

The exhibition was thoughtfully curated to complement the luxury watch showcase, aiming to provoke deeper reflections on time beyond the conventional tick of a clock. “We wanted to explore time in a way that goes beyond just reading a clock,” Jitha shared.

“By integrating it with the luxury watches on display, we hoped to spark deeper reflections on how time influences our lives and surroundings. It was important to us that this exhibition was open to everyone, inviting people to think about time in new and meaningful ways.”

Artists and their interpretations

Sreelakshmi KS used her artwork to highlight the interconnectedness between humans and the environment. Her pieces emphasise the impact of climate change and industrialisation on nature, urging viewers to appreciate and protect the natural world. “My work highlights the connection between our environment and human actions,” she noted. “With the ongoing issues of climate change and industrialisation, I wanted to draw attention to the delicate balance we have with nature and inspire a greater appreciation for our world.”

Ezhilarasan Ezhumale explored the themes of societal influence and personal identity through his art. His work reflects on how social constructs shape individual character and development. “The way people build their character is shaped by many factors in society,” he explained. “My art explores these influences, encouraging viewers to think about how we develop our identities over time and how these constructs affect us.”

Sooraja KS from Kochi presented a series of paintings that delve into the relationship between the body and objects. Her work frequently incorporates hair as a symbol and reflects on experiences related to womanhood and transformation. Meanwhile, Janarthanan Rudramoorthy showcased sculptures that represent the human desire to transcend physical limitations. His piece, ‘Airborne’, symbolises the aspiration to fly and reach new heights, exploring themes of freedom and ambition.

Pranay Dutta contributed a video art piece titled Beneath a Steel Sky. The work examines the relationship between humans and vast landscapes, portraying landscapes confined within artificial chambers and highlighting the irony of mankind’s dominance over nature.

M Siva presented ceramic sculptures inspired by Pallava architecture, using natural dyes to create abstract references to historical art forms. His work bridges ancient artistic traditions with contemporary practices.

G Gurunathan used recycled metal surfaces in his artworks, creating pieces from discarded metal barrels. His work explores the transformation of materials over time, juxtaposing industrial and natural elements.

The Luxury Art Show offered a diverse array of artistic expressions, each providing a unique perspective on the concept of time. Visitors were invited to engage with these thought-provoking pieces, reflecting on how time shapes our lives, our environment, and our artistic expressions.

As Jitha aptly summed up, “Art has the power to make us think beyond the surface. We really wanted people to take a moment to just stop and think about time. By diving into these pieces, we hoped visitors would get a chance to pause and reflect on what time means to them.”

As the curtains fall on this thoughtful exhibition, it leaves visitors with more than just visual memories — it offers a new way to think about time. In a world where we’re constantly racing against the clock, the Luxury Art Show was a welcome pause, a moment to breathe and reflect.

Through the eyes of the artists, we were reminded that time isn’t just something we measure — it’s something we live, experience, and, ultimately, shape. And perhaps, as we walk away from the showcase, we take with us a renewed appreciation for the moments that matter.