This art exhibition in Mumbai brings together innovative practices from Ahmedabad

The curation attempts to answer the how tradition and art survives in modern times.
Keeping in mind the rich history and traditional institution of Ahmedabad, this art exhibition eponymously titled Ahmedabad, Mecca of Design curated by Kunal Shah is capturing hearts at 47-A in Mumbai. The curation brings together practitioners from various fields and displays art and tradition through their works- be it interiors, architecture, artworks or photographs.

Participating in this exhibition are artist Amit Ambalal, photographer Anuj Ambalal, fashion designer Anuj Sharma of Button Masala, painter and print maker Neha Lavingia; and more.

What: Ahmedabad, Mecca of Design

Where: 47-A

When: till October 6, 2024

Timing:  11 am – 7 pm (except Mondays)

