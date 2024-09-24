This art exhibition in New Delhi is about finding art in unusual mediums

Tensile Strength marks Mumbai-based artist Aaditi Joshi’s debut solo exhibition in New Delhi. This unique exhibition focuses on her recent body of works drawn from polypropylene bags. For the unversed, these are the white woven bags usually found on construction sites for storage and transportation purpose. For Aaditi, this becomes a medium of expression of colours and forms. Suing her artistic expertise and creative skills, she dismantles the bags and uses them as textile along with paint and crafting. The final result is a combination of painting, collage, sculpture and textile art, which changes the complete look of the medium from whence it started as a raw material. This exhibition is on at the Nature Morte Gallery till October 26, 2024.
What: Tensile Dimensions
Where: Nature Morte, New Delhi
When: Till October 26, 2024
Timings: 10 am – 6 pm (Mon – Sat)