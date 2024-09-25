Anuj Prasad’s ‘Mystic Miniatures’ explores spirituality through intricate detailing

Inward journey

Prasad believes the paintings are ‘mystic’ because they express his extremely intuitive thought process. Most paintings in the exhibit were done “without a pre-thought”, he says. “Intuition would mean that one starts painting with a stroke of brush and then they keep evolving over time. And as they evolve, they keep getting meaning added to it. Mysticism comes very naturally to me. Introspection and inward journeys intrigue me and so these paintings are based on mystic thoughts relating to that. The expression is intuitive. It’s something out of nothing,” he adds.

In one such work, titled ‘Breathless,’ one can see lines drawn across the frame. In between its zig-zag pattern, there are blotches of colours, giving an impression of a broken mirror. Detailed sketches of automotives, faces, animals take up space, connecting everything together.

“This is made in one single stroke. I did not lift the pen while making it. So, you can’t see the start and end of it. But just one single stroke it is and that’s the way it has flown. It’s a connected world in the painting. It’s a concept which is based on the way we live our life, without any pause. It almost beckons viewers to take a pause in the hustle-bustle,” he explains.