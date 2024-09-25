Discover artworks reflecting the theme of ‘becoming’ at this New Delhi exhibition

The central theme of ‘nature of becoming’ has been interpreted and worked upon by several artists whose artworks now lies on display at Talwar Gallery, New Delhi. The displays focus on the meaning of becoming- inside, outside, visible, invisible, focused, blurry and much more. Participating artists include NN Rimzon, Al- An deSouza, Alwar Balasubramaniam, Kartik Sood, Sheila Makhijani, Ranjani Shettar, Rummana Hussain and Muhanned Cader.