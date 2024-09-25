Museum of Art and Photography, Bengaluru, unveils art exhibit 'Rhyme Unbroken — Krishna Reddy as Artist and Perpetual Student'

However, not just the cosmos – the society Krishna Reddy lived in also left an indelible mark on his work. Case in point — the student protests of the ’60s. One particular print depicts a line of people raising their hands in protest. “There’s also a sculpture based on the same idea. He made the original sculpture in bronze and permitted it to be replicated in resin, which I think is very fascinating.” We don’t know how many of these exist now but it means that he basically used to think of sculpture the same way we think about print,” Arnika smiles.

Just like the growing disconnect of humans from the cosmos seemed to find expression in Mr Reddy’s work, so did the growing disconnect of individuals from society. Take his impressions of clowns, for instance. While in one piece, the clown is accompanied by a sad face, in another, you see the audience spread across the frame and the clown situated at the centre – as if to say that without the audience, the clown does not really exist. “The circus was very popular at the time and Krishna Reddy was very interested in the emotional landscape of the clown,” Arnika notes.

Above all, what made us carve a special place for Krishna Reddy’s works in our hearts was that he reminded us of… no one. The more our boxed minds tried to understand how his schooling at Shantiniketan or living all his life in Paris and New York had found their ways through his choice of colour palette or recurring motifs, the more we ended up… well, not quite finding him. Perhaps then the earnest way to understand the works of Krishna Reddy is to just let our minds get rid of these biased constructs? And we are happy to report that this feeling is quite liberating.

Entry free. Till Jan 5, 2025, 9 am onwards. At Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Kasturba Road.

