Navin Thomas’ solo exhibition in New Delhi merges music with art

Artist Navin Thomas’ solo exhibition titled ‘Daylight in stereo & Other Adventures in movement’ currently on display at Nature Morte draws inspiration from music, improvisation and timing and blending these principles with concrete objects.

Taking about the collection, Thomas mentions, “ I started to think about music as a landscape, as a playground, a left and a right, lots of highs and then soft lows, long pauses and rearrangements, commas, hyphens, brackets, periods, and exclamation marks. Pauses are important. You begin to listen to the atmosphere of spaces, sometimes delightful and sometimes engaging, and then sometimes just quiet and resonating.”