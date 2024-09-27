Navin Thomas’ solo exhibition in New Delhi merges music with art

Artist Navin Thomas’ solo exhibition titled ‘Daylight in stereo & Other Adventures in movement’ currently on display at Nature Morte draws inspiration from music, improvisation and timing and blending these principles with concrete objects.
Taking about the collection, Thomas mentions, “ I started to think about music as a landscape, as a playground, a left and a right, lots of highs and then soft lows, long pauses and rearrangements, commas, hyphens, brackets, periods, and exclamation marks. Pauses are important. You begin to listen to the atmosphere of spaces, sometimes delightful and sometimes engaging, and then sometimes just quiet and resonating.”
The artworks on display are an amalgamation of several series of works by the artist mostly made of wood and other materials. Study of Jogger’s Lanes is a series which is interactive and musical; while another is a complex cryptic pictoral arrangement of motifs like birds, mountains, yardsticks and more.
What: Navin Thomas: Daylight in stereo & Other Adventures in Movement
Where: Nature Morte, New Delhi
When: till October 13, 2024