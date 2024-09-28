KG Subramanyan’s artworks through his ‘last decade’ are on display in New Delhi

Art lovers can head over to witness the versatility of late artist KG Subramanyan at the Vadehra Art Gallery. The exhibition titled ‘The Last Decade’ has been curated by R Siva Kumar. The exhibition celebrates the artists’ centenary and the rich legacy that he left behind which continues to inspire Indian art. Subramanyan’s artworks reflected his contribution towards freedom struggle, philosophic revisions and much more.

In the words of Siva Kumar, “K.G. Subramanyan had a career of seventy years. This exhibition presents works from the last decade. Not comprehensively, but a particular aspect of it…For Subramanyan, ageing meant neither social isolation nor loss of cognitive power. He remained much sought after and interested in the world around him, and his mental and critical faculties remained sharp till the very end.”