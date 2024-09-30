Witness Odissi and Carnatic music come together at this original performance in New Delhi

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) has announced its Performing Arts Programming for 2024. The event will kick off with a performance on September 30 at the Kanmani Auditorium, called Adharam. This collaboration will bring together two stalwarts- Odisshi dancer Arushi Mudgal and Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghuraman.

Aditi Jaitly, senior curator, laid a roadmap for the season, “We're excited to open KNMA’s 2024 performing arts season with Ādhāram, featuring the exceptional talents of Arushi and Sudha, two young brilliant artists blending innovation with tradition. In October, we’ll present a contemporary theater festival, curated by Kirtana Kumar, themed Power of Vulnerability.”

She added, “Alongside new productions, the festival will include workshops and a symposium to foster critical dialogue. As the season progresses, we’ll bring back popular themes like Centre Stage Weekend, the Legacy Series, and KNMA in the Park, with more surprises to come.”

Adharam highlights the metaphorical free spirited yet deep rootedness of art in society. The performing artistes will be accompanied by G. Raghuraman and Rajat Prasanna on flute; M. V Chandrashekar on Mridangam; Varun Rajasekharan on Ghatam; Rohit Saini on Tanpura; Chetan Nigam on harmonium; Sawani Mudgal on vocals and Manjira; Khushal Sharma on vocals and Kharak Singh on Mardal and Tabla.

What: Adharam

When: September 30, 2024

Where: Kanmani Auditorium, New Delhi

Time: 6.30 pm