Shutterbug Vivek Mathew’s solo showGaze of Silence opens

Vivek Mathew is one of the most well-known photographers in Bengaluru. he has presented seven solo exhibitions and has brought life to fine art, architecture, travel, nature, people, industrial and interiors, through his photography. Now he is all set to present his eighth exhibition titled Gaze of Silence and we get up close with him to bring you everything related to his showcase.

Can you tell us more about your upcoming exhibition?

My upcoming show titled Gaze of Silence is a very abstract type of show. the images have a lot of usage of windows and glasses and, if you ask me, it was a very subconscious idea of using them.

How much of an impact did Bengaluru have on your work?

I was born and brought up here. My schooling, college and everything was in Bengaluru. I have seen the city grow and every city has to go through change, because if there’s no growth in a city that means it has become stagnant. It’s the same for my work as well. with time, you mature and evolve and, subconsciously, it starts to show in your work as well. it’s been about 18 years since I’ve been in this profession of photography.

How many pieces of your work will be showcased at the exhibition and what are their dimensions?

I will be presenting 24 of my works. these 24 works just came over time and gelled together. I have been inspired by the works of Saul Leiter. as for the dimensions of my works, they will be presented in two sizes — A2 and A3.

Tell us more about the title of the exhibition?

The title Gaze of Silence came when all the pictures had come to set and I think the title fits in well. I always leave my pictures untitled so I let the viewers decide what they want to interpret. One picture for you may mean something, but the same picture for someone else may mean a completely different thing. I don’t want to force my viewer to one particular idea, that’s the reason I keep my works untitled.

Has your work also evolved with time?

Yes, but I don’t do that consciously. I think it just happens over time with growth and as you move forward in life. It’s all part of the journey.

What’s next for you following this exhibition?

I don’t plan beforehand. I let life take its course. The more you plan, the more you have disappointments.

I always go with the flow and let things happen on their own.

Entry free. February 5. At Reves Art Gallery, Marenahalli Road.

