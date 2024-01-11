The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience will develop art appreciation in India

It is a notable development for art enthusiasts, as India is preparing to host The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, an ingenious digital art exhibition slated to debut in Chennai on February 2, 2024. The exhibition is expected to tour major metro and Tier I cities across the country.

The show aims to redefine the way individuals engage with art through the integration of cutting-edge technology, theatrical storytelling, and animation. Utilising 20k high-resolution projectors, 33 million+ pixels, and 10,000+ square feet of projections, the exhibition endeavours to offer viewers a greater encounter with the works of post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh.

Also read: Reena Ahluwalia's new set of artworks find home at C Krishniah Chetty Crystal Museum Salon

The digital display goes beyond visual aesthetics, providing spectators with an insight into Gogh’s artistic journey. Through a combination of movement, music, and paintings, the exhibition aims to present a comprehensive view of his distinctive visual perspective. The objective is to enable audiences to experience timeless art at an international standard.

The carefully curated collection includes famed paintings such as Starry Night, Sunflowers, Wheatfield with Crows, and Irises. These artworks will be presented with unprecedented clarity, accompanied by towering projections that offer a glimpse into the tormented artist’s creative mind. A highlight of the experience is an infinity room, allowing guests to immerse themselves in a dreamscape surrounded by a variety of Gogh’s masterworks.

Also read: Check out the Young Collectors Art Exhibition from Jan 11 onwards

It is designed to be inclusive, with dedicated shows running throughout the day and affordable pricing, ensuring accessibility for everyone. Whether a seasoned art enthusiast or a casual observer, this immersive encounter with the artist’s works invites individuals to step into his beautiful humanity and appreciate the magic of his creations in a new light. “We’re all about setting new standards, and this immersive showcase is a testament to that. This experience is a groundbreaking journey where technology meets timeless creativity, inspiring generations to connect with the genius of Van Gogh in ways never seen before,” says Sharan John, founder of the organising team, The Silly Fellows.

