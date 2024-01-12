The Art Institute of Chicago engraves a staircase with Swami Vivekananda's speech 

More than 120 years ago, Swami Vivekananda's words at the Parliament of the World's Religions received a standing ovation. Today, his words are etched in the same location at The Art Institute of Chicago. Mumbai-based artist Jitish Kallat designed a groundbreaking installation at the historical staircase of the institute. The world was his canvas and he got creative with his paintbrush. The installation is a beacon of hope to the lost and peace to the troubled.

Also read: The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience will develop art appreciation in India

On Vivekananda Jayanti 2024, which also happens to be National Youth Day, the Art Institute of Chicago immortalised the very profound words of Swami Vivekananda on his 161st birth anniversary. You can see the first step of the staircase engraved with the words “Sisters and Brothers of America, it fills my heart with joy unspeakable to rise in response to the warm and cordial welcome which you have given us.” This was the start of his speech that moved more than 6,000 people at the Parliament of the World's Religions.

He introduced America to Hinduism, encouraged religious tolerance and called for the stop of fanaticism. He said, “We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true. I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth.”

Vivekananda's words left a lasting mark on the audience. An impression that goes on for more than 120 years. “But their time is come; and I fervently hope that the bell that tolled this morning in honour of this convention may be the death knell of all fanaticism, of all persecutions with the sword or with the pen and of all uncharitable feelings between persons wending their way to the same goal," he remarked.

Also read: Reena Ahluwalia's new set of artworks find home at C Krishniah Chetty Crystal Museum Salon

In addition to the historical staircase, the institute also commemorated the speech with several rare pictures of the hall where he spoke and plaques with his quotes and signatures.

Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress