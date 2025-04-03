Narayan Chandra Biswas explores India’s cultural heritage in a solo exhibition in Delhi

Sculptor Narayan Chandra Biswas brings his artistic vision to Bikaner House in New Delhi with his inaugural solo exhibition, Aitijhya. Running from April 13 to April 21, 2025, the exhibition presents a body of work that intricately explores heritage, identity, and memory, offering a contemplative perspective on India's cultural fabric.
Narayan Chandra Biswas, known for his expertise in metal sculpting and large-scale installations, draws inspiration from India's architectural heritage, reinterpreting historical forms to engage with contemporary socio-political and economic narratives. His freestanding sculptures embody cultural symbols that transcend religious and social boundaries, creating a dialogue between the past and the present.
Central to Aitijhya are works that reflect the Narayan Chandra Biswas's deep artistic concerns. Virasat pays homage to his father’s craftsmanship, transforming architectural motifs into contemporary expressions, while Co-existence examines urban divides and the visible and invisible walls that shape modern societies.
Acculturation critiques the displacement of marginalised traditions in the name of progress, while Dar o Deewar symbolises shifting societal boundaries. The Land of Peace presents a delicate cage enclosing a silent stone, prompting reflection on faith and control. These sculptures, among others, weave a narrative on memory, heritage, and the complexities of contemporary existence.
The exhibition title, Aitijhya, translates to the oral transmission of knowledge—stories, customs, and traditions passed down through generations. Biswas’ journey is deeply rooted in this legacy. Born in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, into a family of craftsmen, he was influenced by his father, Ananta Biswas, a mechanical engineer turned carpenter. His artistic practice evolved at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, where he transitioned from painting to sculpture, finding in metal a medium that preserves the permanence of memory and tradition.
Reflecting on the exhibition, Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi, Founder-Directors of Palette Art Gallery, remark, “Aitijhya is a powerful meditation on the imprints of time and tradition. Narayan’s work invites us to rethink our relationship with history, creating dialogues between inherited wisdom and contemporary interpretation.”
From April 13 to 21. 10 am to 6 pm. At Bikaner House, New Delhi.