Narayan Chandra Biswas explores India’s cultural heritage in a solo exhibition in Delhi

Sculptor Narayan Chandra Biswas brings his artistic vision to Bikaner House in New Delhi with his inaugural solo exhibition, Aitijhya. Running from April 13 to April 21, 2025, the exhibition presents a body of work that intricately explores heritage, identity, and memory, offering a contemplative perspective on India's cultural fabric.

Narayan Chandra Biswas, known for his expertise in metal sculpting and large-scale installations, draws inspiration from India's architectural heritage, reinterpreting historical forms to engage with contemporary socio-political and economic narratives. His freestanding sculptures embody cultural symbols that transcend religious and social boundaries, creating a dialogue between the past and the present.