Artist Shana Sood explores various facets of womanhood through her exhibition in New Delhi
Artist Shana Sood’s artworks on people she encountered during her life and how they reflect various facets of culture and heritage will be up on display at Bikaner House, New Delhi between April 4 and 8, 2025. Through the exhibition, Homecoming: Echoes of Belonging Art Show and portrayals of figures drawn from real life, the commonalities and subtle differences between cultures and society are well highlighted. Curated by Georgina Maddox, the artworks dwell on themes like identity and the complexities of it, relationships, womanhood and much more.
All you need to know about Shana Sood's new exhibition in Bikaner House, New Delhi
As Sood’s permanent address is the Massachusetts in the United States, the artworks deeply draw from the finesse of the vibrancy of the art and culture that surrounds her. Her canvases are open-minded towards various artistic styles making women her muses and narrators both.
Those who would look closely at the works would be able to notice a red hue which depicts a bridge between reality and imagination. The colour itself invokes deep resonance with the culture of her homeland – right from the bridal red to the fierceness of the Goddess Kali’s blood-red tongue, to also depicting forms of love – all three again tracing its steps back to womanhood and its essence in various forms.
What: Homecoming: Echoes of Belonging Art Show
Where: Bikaner House, New Delhi
When: April 4- 8, 2025
Time: 11 am – 7 pm