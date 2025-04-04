The Female Legacy Project: Celebrating Tamil Nadu’s unheard heroines of dance, puppetry, and theatre

What if the rhythms of Bharatanatyam, the haunting shadows of puppetry, and the raw emotion of Tamil theatre weren’t just performances but echoes of women whose voices history forgot to amplify? This is the question The Female Legacy Project dares to answer, an exhibition shining a spotlight on three extraordinary women whose artistry has woven itself into the fabric of Tamil Nadu’s heritage: Narthaki Nataraj, the Bharatanatyam legend whose dance speaks louder than words; Seethalakshmi, the shadow puppetry master whose puppets carry stories that transcend time; and Usha Rani, the Tamil theatre icon who learned not from books, but from life itself, memorising lines through observation and instinct.

Usha Rani’s story hits you with quiet power: “I cannot read or write, so I learned everything through observation—watching the group rehearse, their actions, their rendition of dialogues and songs. I memorized my lines by singing them.” At this, you realise that art isn’t always taught in classrooms; sometimes, it’s learned in the spaces where passion lives.