From Pichwai to Brass: Jenjum Gadi’s ‘Transcendent Memories’ weaves tradition with spirituality

Transcendent Memories is a continuation of my last exhibition Apase – From My Mother’s Garden, which was a very personal exploration of childhood memories and the landscape I grew up in. I come from Tirbin, a small village in Arunachal Pradesh, and my early years were shaped by nature, ritual, and everyday life in that setting. When I moved to Delhi, I encountered many different cultures, but it was Pichwai paintings that truly resonated with me, they reminded me of home.

Both Apase and Transcendent Memories are rooted in nostalgia and a longing for the sacredness of the everyday. This new exhibition allowed me to deepen that exploration through sculpture and installation, bringing together memory, divinity, and the tactile language of material.