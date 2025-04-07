Pritam Kanjilal’s latest solo show opens in Mumbai this week

The exhibition is a visual metaphor for transformation—where light meets dark, tradition meets innovation, and joy meets disorder. Drawing inspiration from the diversity of an Indian sweet shop, each piece in the collection captures the artist’s response to life’s unpredictability, shaped by personal milestones and global events.

Visitors can expect a vibrant, thought-provoking showcase that reflects both artistic and emotional evolution. Entry is free, and the gallery is open daily from 11 am to 7 pm.