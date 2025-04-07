Art

Pritam Kanjilal’s latest solo show opens in Mumbai this week

Mumbai’s iconic art hub hosts Pritam Kanjilal’s latest solo show—an evocative mix of watercolours, ink, acrylics and mixed media exploring life’s beautiful contradictions
Scream of the Mask by Pritam Kanjilal
Jehangir Art Gallery presents The Evolving of Kanjilal Sweets, a solo exhibition by acclaimed contemporary artist Pritam Kanjilal, running from April 7–13, 2025 at the 4th Gallery. Known for his eclectic style and narrative-driven art, Kanjilal’s latest body of work blends watercolours, pen & ink, acrylics and mixed media to mirror the chaos and calm of modern life.

Awakened by Pritam Kanjilal
Awakened by Pritam Kanjilal

The exhibition is a visual metaphor for transformation—where light meets dark, tradition meets innovation, and joy meets disorder. Drawing inspiration from the diversity of an Indian sweet shop, each piece in the collection captures the artist’s response to life’s unpredictability, shaped by personal milestones and global events.

Visitors can expect a vibrant, thought-provoking showcase that reflects both artistic and emotional evolution. Entry is free, and the gallery is open daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

When: April 7 - 13, 2025

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

Timings: 11 am - 7 pm

Jehangir Art Gallery
Pritam Kanjilal
The Evolving of Kanjilal Sweets

