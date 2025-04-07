The Ghibli war’s new turn: Accessible art versus the war of existence

Brush vs algorithm

For a long time, AI was breathing down the necks of coders and programmers; content writers and copywriters also feared layoffs due to AI. Now, it seems to have settled in the courts of artists and designers. But are there reasons enough to be worried?

Animation student, and a fan of Ghibli Studio films, Rohit Kumar Singh, says he will feel threatened if the use of AI in the field of animation becomes mainstream. “I make a lot of two-dimensional (2D) illustrations, and I know how much effort I need to put forward to make a design frame by frame. However, if AI does this at one click, where will we go?”

But Abhilash Retheesh, a desktop publisher at NCERT, is unfazed. He believes as long as one is evolving and adapting to the changing environment there is no need to be fearful. “A good designer or artist—someone proficient in tools like Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator —is still far more capable than AI art generators. Some might feel threatened and pressured to keep up, but that’s not bad, it pushes people to upgrade their skills instead of getting too comfortable.” he says.

Rajesh Krishnan, founder and principal designer at East Craft Design, has similar views. “When Adobe Photoshop came, many thought that it would end up taking the jobs of artists. But has that happened? I feel the same for AI. These images that people are using are made for personal usage and not for commercial gains.”

But with the trend picking up steam, people around the world have begun cashing in—offering Ghibli-style image generation services for a fee. Commissioned artist and small business owner Shubhangi Raj says: “When someone buys a painting from me, they’re not just buying an image—they’re buying the emotion I’ve poured into it. And if a client truly values that emotion, they’ll always come back, no matter how long it takes or how much it costs.”

Founder and CEO of Studio 1947, Rabiul Islam, believes that present-day AI models are at a nascent stage and hence, it is difficult for them to trace the human journey behind every creation. “If you put 10 patterns of artworks of a certain artist, then the AI model can predict the 11th pattern. However, human thinking is not only about logical reasoning; it carries emotional wisdom, which the AI model can’t replicate properly,” says Islam. “AI is not culturally inclusive. It was evident in many Ghibli-fied works, where the AI models failed to replicate many pictures properly, as they did not have much idea about what they needed to do. Also, there is a question of ethics, which can be violated by the AI models if they create patterns without taking permission from the artist while generating the art patterns. We need to think of that as well,” he concludes.

At its core, this debate isn’t just about aesthetics or style—it’s about value, intent, and emotional labour. For some, these dreamy images are an escape, a way to see themselves in stories they once only watched. For others, they’re a theft—of style, soul, and years of craft. As the lines between art and algorithm blur, one thing is clear: this is not the final frame. The question isn't just whether AI will replace artists—but also if we’re ready to redefine what art even is, when anyone with a smartphone can be the muse, the model, and the maker.

This article is written by Akash Chatterjee and Adithi Reena Ajith