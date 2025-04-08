Meet ‘One Piece’ voice actors and join thrilling anime activities at Mumbai Comic Con 2025

Get ready to experience the ultimate anime celebration at Mumbai Comic Con 2025, where anime fans from all over will gather for a weekend packed with legendary guests, electrifying performances, immersive experiences, and exclusive giveaways. Whether you’re a die-hard One Piece fan, a recruit of the Kaiju No. 8 Defense Force, or someone who simply wants to immerse themselves in the world of anime, this event promises something for everyone.
A highlight of the event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the iconic Japanese voice actors behind two of One Piece's most beloved characters: Usopp and Sanji. Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata, the voices behind these Straw Hat Pirates, will be taking fans behind the scenes in an exclusive panel. Fans will get an inside look into the voice acting process, learning about the creative methods these veterans use to bring their characters to life. And it doesn’t stop there—Kappei and Hiroaki will also host a live dubbing session, where they’ll perform iconic scenes from One Piece right before your eyes, making this a truly unforgettable experience.
For One Piece fans, the magic doesn’t end with the panel. Prepare to step inside a futuristic Egghead Island-style laboratory, a first-of-its-kind experience designed to make you feel like you’ve walked straight into the world of One Piece. With high-tech props, immersive setups, and plenty of photo ops, this is the perfect place to capture your ultimate cosplay moments and create unforgettable memories.
For those who prefer to be part of the action, the Kaiju No. 8 experience will have you on the edge of your seat. Crunchyroll has designed an exciting, interactive game that lets you join the fight against monstrous Kaiju. Team up with a friend and race against the clock to locate hidden Kaiju cores within mysterious boxes. If you manage to find the right core in time, you’ll earn exclusive Defense Force stickers, and every participant will walk away with limited-edition Kaiju No. 8 collector cards. It’s a thrilling challenge that lets you feel like a true member of the Defense Force.
No anime celebration is complete without music, and DJ Kazu is back to deliver an unforgettable set of anime anthems. After his electrifying performances at Mumbai Comic Con 2024, Comic Con Bangalore, and Mela Mela Japan, DJ Kazu is bringing his high-energy beats to the event.
Of course, no Comic Con experience would be complete without a little glamour. Step up to the Crunchyroll GlamBOT and strike your best pose to create a cinematic slow-motion video, just like a star on the red carpet. It’s the perfect way to capture your anime fandom in style and leave with a digital keepsake to share with your friends.
For those who think they know anime inside and out, the Anime Trivia Showdown is your chance to prove your expertise. Whether you’re competing at the booth or on the main stage, you’ll have the chance to win exclusive swag that includes everything from One Piece stickers and paper crowns to Kaiju No. 8 collector cards. Bragging rights and awesome prizes are up for grabs, so get ready to test your knowledge and claim your spot as the ultimate anime fan.
Mumbai Comic Con 2025 is set to be an unforgettable celebration of all things anime, with something for every fan, from legendary voice actors and epic DJ performances to thrilling games and exclusive prizes. Whether you’re a veteran One Piece fan or just here to enjoy the anime magic, this is one event you won’t want to miss!