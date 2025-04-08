Meet ‘One Piece’ voice actors and join thrilling anime activities at Mumbai Comic Con 2025

Of course, no Comic Con experience would be complete without a little glamour. Step up to the Crunchyroll GlamBOT and strike your best pose to create a cinematic slow-motion video, just like a star on the red carpet. It’s the perfect way to capture your anime fandom in style and leave with a digital keepsake to share with your friends.

For those who think they know anime inside and out, the Anime Trivia Showdown is your chance to prove your expertise. Whether you’re competing at the booth or on the main stage, you’ll have the chance to win exclusive swag that includes everything from One Piece stickers and paper crowns to Kaiju No. 8 collector cards. Bragging rights and awesome prizes are up for grabs, so get ready to test your knowledge and claim your spot as the ultimate anime fan.

Mumbai Comic Con 2025 is set to be an unforgettable celebration of all things anime, with something for every fan, from legendary voice actors and epic DJ performances to thrilling games and exclusive prizes. Whether you’re a veteran One Piece fan or just here to enjoy the anime magic, this is one event you won’t want to miss!