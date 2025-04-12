Explore the pre-modern artworks of Madras with this exhibition

Art enthusiasts and history buffs are in for a treat with Ashvita’s exhibition titled Light and Legacy: Pre-modern Art and Plein Air Painting in Madras, curated by Ashvin E. Rajagopalan. This showcase invites viewers to step into an era when Madras was a crucible of early artistic innovation—well before the rise of modernism and the Cholamandal movement.

The exhibition brings together a remarkable array of works by pioneers such as D.P. Roy Chowdhury, K.C.S. Paniker, S. Dhanapal, and G.D. Paulraj, alongside revered Bengal School figures like Abanindranath Tagore, Gaganendranath Tagore, and Nandalal Bose. Many of these paintings, created in the open air or plein air, capture now-vanished streetscapes and pastoral corners of Madras in the 1930s and 1940s—areas like Triplicane, Mylapore, and neighbouring villages.

According to curator Ashvin E. Rajagopalan, the exhibition didn’t evolve from a traditional research-based curatorial model. Instead, it emerged from a decade-long journey of collecting, observing, and connecting artworks and artists across regions. “I acquired a G.D. Paulraj watercolour nearly ten years ago. Then, just before the pandemic, another of his works surfaced in England. That led me to dig deeper into who Paulraj was—and what I uncovered was an entire network of artists linked by a visual language rooted in plein air painting,” he explains.