Small is the New Big

Part of the show, artist Khadim Ali, would agree. The Afghan refugee, who was born in Pakistan and is now based in Australia, presents works that include Persian miniatures and explores themes like migration, memory, and loss. For him choosing a miniature art form is natural. “Because my ancestors come from the region of ancient Iran and India, long before the Partition, I feel an inherited connection to this form. It’s a continuation of the artistic and visual expressions of my ancestors.” For him, the miniature style is deeply poetic. It carries metaphor, rhythm, and layered meaning. He is also inspired by Shahnameh, a 10th-century epic poem “Shahnameh teaches resilience, love, and the art of living with dignity. Through my work, I try to echo that,” he says. All this is represented through the medium of embroidered fabrics, weaving, etc, since for Ali it is a way to reveal his cultural heritage.

For both artists these are exciting times since there is a surge in the revival of miniature art form. Waswo says, “This new acceptance can be seen in the growing number of contemporary miniature artists finally breaking into international art fairs and high-end galleries. I think there is hunger among collectors to see finely detailed works.”

Fraser says this revival is refreshing. She suggests that it could be the effect of the British Raj that miniature painting lost patronage. Subsequent art schools looked to the artistic heritage of the West. “Picasso, Cubism, Expressionism…. these were the new gods. In Pakistan in the 1980s miniature painting took on a new contemporary lease of life. The National College of Arts in Lahore made it as an integral part of the degree course,” she says.