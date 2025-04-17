Kalamkari: The ancient art of storytelling in stitches and strokes

Kalamkari is one of India’s oldest and most treasured forms of hand-painted and block-printed textile art, dating back over 3,000 years. The term ‘Kalamkari’ is derived from the Persian words kalam (pen) and kari (craftsmanship), meaning ‘drawing with a pen.’ This intricate art form flourished under the patronage of the Golconda Sultanate and later the Mughals, primarily in the regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Traditionally used to depict scenes from Hindu epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, Kalamkari served as a visual storytelling medium for temple cloths, scrolls, and rituals.

What sets Kalamkari apart is its deep-rooted connection to nature—not just in its motifs, but also in the materials and processes used. The entire craft is based on a painstakingly detailed, eco-friendly method involving natural dyes and organic treatment of the fabric. No synthetic colours or chemicals are used in authentic Kalamkari.