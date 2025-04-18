Head to Tao Art Gallery for Anwar Khan's solo show Instinct

Tao Art Gallery presents a profound solo exhibition by Anwar Khan, titled Instinct. The compelling collection explores the very nature of artistic creation as driven by instinct, transcending temporal boundaries. Anwar Khan’s deeply mystical works interweave past, present and future, inviting viewers to question modern perspectives. Employing intricate pigments, dry pastels and layered textures on treated wood and ceramics, his art offers a meditative experience encouraging quiet contemplation. A celebrated abstractionist, Anwar’s meticulous craftsmanship and innovative use of materials promise a truly engaging exhibition. In a conversation with Indulge, the artist talk about what inspired the creation of 50 artworks showcased at the exhibition. Excerpts:

Tell us a bit about Instinct.

Instinct is a body of work that comes from a place beyond thought. It’s about trusting the hands more than the mind — allowing the material to guide me. Everything in this show was created by following an inner voice.



What is the theme of the exhibition and what was the inspiration behind choosing it?

The theme is surrender — letting instinct shape the work. I’ve been painting for more than 40 years now, and I believe from early age that most honest art is not planned — its intuitive. Naming the exhibition Instinct felt right, because these works were born without overthinking.



Are all of them particularly created keeping this exhibition in mind?

I started working on these four years back. I began with wood and then explored ceramics. My works respond to the grain of the wood and texture of clay.