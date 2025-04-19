Five art events in Bengaluru this month you cannot miss

While the pre–monsoon shower is doing its bit in bringing us respite from the scorching sun, April also happens to bring with it some very exciting news for art aficionados in Bengaluru. From a veteran artist launching a book on his works to a young artist debuting with his solo exhibit, here are five art events in Bengaluru you do not want to give a miss.
A rotating art exhibition, #CuratedByCUR8 is a new initiative by Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru for creating a platform to showcase thought–provoking art and fostering collaborations with local artists across India. Currently on view is the exhibition Devi — a showcase that explores the many facets of the Divine Feminine in Indian art. In collaboration with MeMeraki, the exhibit brings together a wide range of traditional art forms from across the country — from gond paintings of Madhya Pradesh to Kalighat–style paintings of Kolkata.
Entry free. On till April 20, 6.30 am onwards. At Bellary Road, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru
Bengaluru–based artist Amrish Malvankar is off to showcase his new series, Fragments of Becoming, at World Art Dubai 2025. The collection delves into the dynamic nature of identity and transformation, building upon his previous exploration in State of Being. The artist describes the collection as capturing "the fragmented yet interconnected journey of personal and collective evolution," using form, colour and spatial tension to reflect a world in constant flux and hint at future possibilities.
World Art Dubai is on till April 20.
Beyond Theory: Continuing the Work is the concluding edition of MAP Bengaluru’s annual feminist art conference, held alongside the exhibition Visible/Invisible: Representation of Women in Art through the MAP collection. This gathering brings together artists, art workers, academics and institutions to reflect on three years of shared feminist inquiry and practice across the arts. With a keynote by Dr Nishant Shah, this year’s focus is on taking honest stock of the challenges, shifts and silences that have shaped the sector. Travel bursaries are available for students outside Bengaluru.
Registration free. April 25–26, 10 am onwards. At Museum of Art and Photography, Kasturba Road.
Bring Me Flowers, Mohit Mahato’s debut solo show at Gallery Sumukha, presents a body of drawings on paper and book–forms, exploring the silent voyages undertaken by plants and people alike, against the backdrop of a rapidly changing city, and an emotional landscape that is equally unpredictable. Mohit returns to the fundamental, impulsive gesture of drawing as a practice of temporarily rooting-in-place.
Entry free. April 26–May 27. At Gallery Sumukha, BTS Depot Road.
Gallery Time and Space is currently showcasing Amitabh Sengupta’s solo show Shared Echoes. On the occasion, a new book on Amitabh’s works will be launched at the gallery on April 27, coinciding with his retrospective at NGMA Bengaluru. The book features essays, interviews and photographs spanning his artistic journey from his time in Paris and Nigeria to India, alongside images of his diverse series of works. As Amitabh notes, the book includes "contributions from art writers, along with interview excerpts."
Entry free. April 27. At Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road.