Five art events in Bengaluru this month you cannot miss

A rotating art exhibition, #CuratedByCUR8 is a new initiative by Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru for creating a platform to showcase thought–provoking art and fostering collaborations with local artists across India. Currently on view is the exhibition Devi — a showcase that explores the many facets of the Divine Feminine in Indian art. In collaboration with MeMeraki, the exhibit brings together a wide range of traditional art forms from across the country — from gond paintings of Madhya Pradesh to Kalighat–style paintings of Kolkata.

Entry free. On till April 20, 6.30 am onwards. At Bellary Road, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru