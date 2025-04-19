Paintings by M.F. Husain, Jamini Roy, Laxman Goud and more for auction at Indigo Art Auctions

Indigo Art Auctions is holding an online auction this Thursday, April 24 at 7 pm, featuring masterworks of modern and contemporary art. The highly anticipated event will showcase the creative brilliance of some of the most celebrated names in Indian art history.

What to expect at the auction?

Highlights include masterpieces by M.F. Husain, whose dynamic forms and vibrant palette redefined Indian modernism, and Jamini Roy, whose folk–inspired works resonate through their flat colors and rustic charm. The poignant canvases of B. Prabha will also feature prominently, capturing the dignity and resilience of rural Indian women with poetic sensitivity. The auction further includes abstract and mystical meditations by Harshvardhan and Akhilesh, inviting viewers into worlds of spiritual and emotional introspection.

Manish Pushkale’s textured, contemplative pieces offer a serene and transcendent dialogue, while Arpana Caur’s symbolic art bridges tradition and contemporary narratives. The expressive, subtle visual language of B.N. Arya, the emotionally charged energy of Sunil Das, and the vivid sensory portrait of Prakash Karmarkar add rich layers to the collection. Lalu Prasad Shaw’s iconic portraits pay homage to Bengali aesthetics with elegant stylisation, while Badri Narayan’s narrative–driven works weave timeless stories of myth and memory.

Additionally, the auction will feature Laxman Goud’s distinctive sculptures, blending sensuality, folklore and artisanal craftsmanship into compelling three–dimensional forms. Collectors, connoisseurs and art enthusiasts are warmly invited to take part in this unique opportunity to acquire some of the subcontinent's most prestigious and inspiring artworks.