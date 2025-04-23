Bidri: The glowing legacy of metal and inlay

In the town of Bidar, Karnataka, a centuries-old metal craft continues to hold its place in the story of Indian artistry. Known as Bidriware, this craft stands out for its deep black metal surface inlaid with intricate silver designs—a striking contrast that makes each piece look almost otherworldly.
The origins of Bidri can be traced back to the 14th century, during the reign of the Bahmani Sultans. It is said that Persian artisans were invited to the Deccan, bringing with them knowledge of inlay work, which then merged with local Indian techniques. Over time, the craft evolved in Bidar, giving birth to what we now know as Bidri.
The secret of Bidri lies in the soil
What makes Bidri truly unique is not just the silver inlay, but the mysterious process that gives it its jet-black finish. The base is a mix of zinc and copper, cast into the desired shape—be it a vase, hookah base, box, or ornament. Artisans then carve detailed patterns into the metal, filling these grooves with fine silver wire or sheets.
The piece is then polished and dipped into a special solution made using soil from the Bidar fort—soil that has never been exposed to sunlight or rain. This oxidising technique turns the base a matte black, while the silver remains bright and luminous. It’s this magical contrast that defines the soul of Bidriware.
Despite its royal beginnings, Bidri has remained a handmade, small-scale tradition, passed down through generations of artisans. Today, it is mainly practised in Bidar and parts of Hyderabad. It has received the GI (Geographical Indication) tag and is showcased in museums and craft fairs, but challenges remain—especially in finding new markets and preserving skills in younger generations.
Bidri may be quiet in its fame, but each piece carries with it centuries of craftsmanship, cultural exchange, and artistic resilience. It is not just metalwork—it is memory, technique, and tradition, glowing in silver against blackened time.