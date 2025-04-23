Bidri: The glowing legacy of metal and inlay

In the town of Bidar, Karnataka, a centuries-old metal craft continues to hold its place in the story of Indian artistry. Known as Bidriware, this craft stands out for its deep black metal surface inlaid with intricate silver designs—a striking contrast that makes each piece look almost otherworldly.

The origins of Bidri can be traced back to the 14th century, during the reign of the Bahmani Sultans. It is said that Persian artisans were invited to the Deccan, bringing with them knowledge of inlay work, which then merged with local Indian techniques. Over time, the craft evolved in Bidar, giving birth to what we now know as Bidri.