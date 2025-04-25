Artist Malay Saha’s ongoing exhibition redefines the way one looks at everyday objects

Here's what artist Malay Saha has to say about the uniqueness of his ongoing exhibition

Speaking to Indulge, Saha mentions, how his attraction towards still objects grew after his graduation from Santiniketan where he drew immensely under the tutelage of many including KG Subramanyan, “The stark contrast between the vibrant chaos of city life and the calm of the ashram-like environment of Santiniketan left me feeling isolated—and it was in that solitude that my search for a new visual language began. I found myself turning inward, drawing comfort from my intimate surroundings. Everyday domestic began to embody memory, emotion and presence. In that quiet space, I started to personify them. Their stillness became a substitute for the human figure, charged with emotional weight and quiet authority. Today, they continue to serve as metaphors—reflecting emotional distance, inner solitude and the invisible power structures that shape our daily lives.”

It was interesting to see how the artworks have incorporated more circular boundaries than his earlier symmetrical ones. When asked about it he says, “It wasn’t a deliberate shift, but rather an organic evolution. I found the round format liberating—it allowed me and the viewer to embark on a more open, intuitive visual journey. Circles softened the spatial rigidity I was used to and introduced a new rhythm—one that felt cyclical, eternal and meditative. It became less about structure and more about flow. In many ways, this shift marked my transition from a mapper of space to a narrator of movement and time.”