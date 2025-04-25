Artist Malay Saha’s ongoing exhibition redefines the way one looks at everyday objects

A chair, bed or pillow – everyday objects that we choose to take for granted as a constant companion. But it is their absence that commands the grief of their pivotal significance in our lives. And it is these everyday objects that play muse to artist Malay Saha’s rebellious works which are being showcased at the ongoing exhibition – Silent Narratives: Objects in Dialogue at the B-CAF (Bridging Culture and Arts Foundation), curated by founder Reena Dewan.
Here's what artist Malay Saha has to say about the uniqueness of his ongoing exhibition
Speaking to Indulge, Saha mentions, how his attraction towards still objects grew after his graduation from Santiniketan where he drew immensely under the tutelage of many including KG Subramanyan, “The stark contrast between the vibrant chaos of city life and the calm of the ashram-like environment of Santiniketan left me feeling isolated—and it was in that solitude that my search for a new visual language began. I found myself turning inward, drawing comfort from my intimate surroundings. Everyday domestic began to embody memory, emotion and presence. In that quiet space, I started to personify them. Their stillness became a substitute for the human figure, charged with emotional weight and quiet authority. Today, they continue to serve as metaphors—reflecting emotional distance, inner solitude and the invisible power structures that shape our daily lives.”
It was interesting to see how the artworks have incorporated more circular boundaries than his earlier symmetrical ones. When asked about it he says, “It wasn’t a deliberate shift, but rather an organic evolution. I found the round format liberating—it allowed me and the viewer to embark on a more open, intuitive visual journey. Circles softened the spatial rigidity I was used to and introduced a new rhythm—one that felt cyclical, eternal and meditative. It became less about structure and more about flow. In many ways, this shift marked my transition from a mapper of space to a narrator of movement and time.”
Reena Dewan, curator of the exhibition adds, “In a world that often celebrates the loud and the seen, Malay’s practice is a gentle rebellion. He brings dignity to the overlooked, giving voice to inanimate objects. It made me reflect on how deeply we’re attached to these silent companions—how we ignore them in our daily routines, but miss them dearly in their absence. Malay has dedicated his artistic journey to observing and honouring this quiet presence—and that’s what makes his work quietly radical.”
Hinting as her curatorial mind she says, “I didn’t want to simply display his art—I wanted to create a space where his objects could breathe, pause, and begin a dialogue with the viewer. Malay Saha isn’t just painting still life—he’s reframing the way we look at life itself.”
At Regent Apartment, 176/14/163, Bijoygarh, Regent Estate
Till May 3, 2025