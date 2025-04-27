A Hundred Shades of Grey

For the 64-year-old artist, who was trained at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata under noted printmaker Pinaki Baura (1954-2021), the world exists in layers of grey, from the deepest charcoal to a steely sheen. This vision manifests through the application of graphite powder on paper. Within the depths of grey, this industrial product occasionally sparkles. It is difficult to “read” his work, though. It could constitute scraps from his earlier work that he destroyed in a fit of frustration, or even pages of legal documents, in particular, his challenge to a university authority for “unjustifiably” sacking him. Basu had joined Rabindra Bharati University as a visiting professor. His teacher Pinaki Barua decided to leave RBU and join Visva Bharati. Basu was interviewed for the post and he joined. Over a year later, Basu was entitled to fill in Barua’s post, going by precedent. But he was denied the post. So he went to court against RBU. Till now the case hasn’t been closed.

Basu says the grey miasma that pervades his work “originated from his home town Howrah, where dust mingles with smoke from the remnants of innumerable industrial units to cast a pall. “Although it is Kolkata’s twin city with only the Hooghly separating them, their overall characters are different. Howrah, once known as ‘Coolie town’, has always been neglected,” Basu laments.

He draws inspiration from poet Jibanananda Das, and the satirical fiction of Nabarun Bhattacharya and Tarapada Roy, as well as the works of Akhteruzzaman Elias and Saadat Hasan Manto. Anand Patwardhan’s documentary Reason (2018) on hyper-nationalism and the murder of rationalists such as Gauri Lankesh made a “tremendous impact” on him.