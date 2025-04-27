Gurmeet Marwah’s solo exhibition uses animals and objects to reflect society

What if a cow could tell you everything that is wrong in this world? Delhi-based artist Gurmeet Marwah employs animals and everyday objects as metaphors to comment on human behaviour and societal norms. His latest exhibition — Kartab — presented by Artisera, delves into both personal and societal narratives, using satire to explore inner conflicts and societal observations. We get chatty with Gurmeet to uncover the idea behind the exhibition, how he feels about showcasing his work for the first time in Bengaluru, the idea of using animals in his work and so much more!
What does Kartab mean to you and how did this idea come to life?
Kartab is a Hindi word. In English, it means an act, a stunt or a trick. My art focuses on highlighting different aspects of human behaviour. I believe all of us are doing ‘kartab’ throughout our lives. Whether it is in order to achieve something, maintain a status, manage a relationship — we’re all putting up an act, a performance. And this word — kartab — perfectly encapsulated what I wanted to communicate through this body of work.
This is your first solo show in Bengaluru. How do you feel about showing your work here?
I have lived all my life in New Delhi and Bengaluru is a new experience for me. I am excited that Artisera has created such an incredible display of my work in my first solo show in this city. The audience here is very diverse and the conversations that I have had with fellow artists as well as art collectors has been very enriching.
Many animals appear in your work — the owl, frog, donkey and more. Why do you use them and what do they represent?
I use animals to portray specific traits and behaviours in humans. For instance, many of my recent works depict a frog, which is known for its incessant croak. The frog represents those limitless desires we have until our last breath — the voice inside our heart that keeps telling us we want more. Similarly, I use the monkey, the owl, the donkey, the goat and the porcupine to represent different characteristics and emotions common to all of us.
Your work talks about society and personal struggles. Are these stories based on your own experiences?
My art is deeply personal, yet universal. I paint what I am feeling, whatever is on my mind, based on my own life experiences or what I see around me. Human emotions are universal and that’s why people find it easy to relate to my art. I try to keep my message simple, I don’t over-complicate what I want to say.
You work with painting, printmaking and sculpture. How do you decide which one to use for your artwork?
For me, what is most important is what I want to communicate through my creations. Once I have an idea, I brainstorm different possibilities of the best way to depict that idea. I often try and communicate an idea using different mediums. Working across mediums comes naturally to me and that is just one aspect of my creative process. It’s the execution. But where I spend a lot of time is thinking about the concept and deciding how I want to communicate with the viewer.
What do you want people to feel or think about after seeing Kartab?
I am always curious to see how people react to my work. I would want viewers to resonate with what I am trying to say and reflect on how it tells a story about their own lives.
Entry free. On till May 4, 11 am to 6 pm. At Indiranagar.
