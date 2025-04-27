Gurmeet Marwah’s solo exhibition uses animals and objects to reflect society

What if a cow could tell you everything that is wrong in this world? Delhi-based artist Gurmeet Marwah employs animals and everyday objects as metaphors to comment on human behaviour and societal norms. His latest exhibition — Kartab — presented by Artisera, delves into both personal and societal narratives, using satire to explore inner conflicts and societal observations. We get chatty with Gurmeet to uncover the idea behind the exhibition, how he feels about showcasing his work for the first time in Bengaluru, the idea of using animals in his work and so much more!

What does Kartab mean to you and how did this idea come to life?

Kartab is a Hindi word. In English, it means an act, a stunt or a trick. My art focuses on highlighting different aspects of human behaviour. I believe all of us are doing ‘kartab’ throughout our lives. Whether it is in order to achieve something, maintain a status, manage a relationship — we’re all putting up an act, a performance. And this word — kartab — perfectly encapsulated what I wanted to communicate through this body of work.

This is your first solo show in Bengaluru. How do you feel about showing your work here?

I have lived all my life in New Delhi and Bengaluru is a new experience for me. I am excited that Artisera has created such an incredible display of my work in my first solo show in this city. The audience here is very diverse and the conversations that I have had with fellow artists as well as art collectors has been very enriching.