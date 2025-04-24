The rise of traditional Asian aesthetics in contemporary art

In an age where art has become increasingly global and digitised, a fascinating countercurrent is taking shape — one that draws from the deep wells of traditional Asian aesthetics.

A return to origins in a globalised world

From the intricate ink washes of Chinese brush painting to the symbolic vibrance of Mughal miniatures, contemporary artists across Asia and the diaspora are reclaiming their cultural visual languages to tell modern stories. This is not nostalgia, but a reclamation. As artists confront themes of identity, migration, and heritage, they are finding renewed relevance in the motifs, textures, and philosophies of their ancestors.

South Korean artist Park Dae-hyun blends minimalist hanji paper techniques with digital mediums, while Indian contemporary painters like Seema Kohli infuse Tantric symbolism into surreal narratives. The Japanese concept of wabi-sabi — the beauty in imperfection — finds new expression in ceramic installations, while Southeast Asian batik patterns have found a place on both canvas and couture. In a sense, these artists are not just referencing tradition; they are reactivating it.