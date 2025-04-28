Painter Varad Bang’s homage to Wong Kar-wai’s In The Mood for Love is a curation of heartbreak

Starting out

Bang grew up in Aurangabad, and now lives in Pune. He came to art via architecture. He found it to be a discipline that was “too structured”. Art helped soothe him, get him in a zone with “no disturbance”. The idea that he could be a painter grew on him over some time while he tried out different things only to figure that art was his “way of speaking with the world or with the people around me”.

He went on to study art in Florence, where he produced figurative works, and studied the old masters. He also grew to love what was, initially, a struggle. “It was quite tough for me to understand oil painting. In oil painting, you can’t paint in just one layer. You have to put in the work, and spend days and weeks building on the layers. And you’re always into the painting. You can't be out of it,” he says, as if recreating the mood in which the romantic couple stayed in pretty much all through Wong Kar-wai’s film – the mood of tracing and re-tracing a passion, what they imagine to be the paces of their respective partners falling in love with each other.

Or, as Chow put it: “I was only curious to know how it started. Now I know.” It’s a proxy life, but when they stop talking in circles and the time comes to make a break with their failed relationships, Mr Chow and Mrs Can would rather keep their feelings for each other on freeze. Bang’s paintings show the same flush of unspoken desire—in it the woman waits, the couple walk side by side but their hands don’t touch, the man smokes into the night preferring solitude over action.