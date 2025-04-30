Rooted in clay: Exploring the pottery villages of India

Across the vast and varied landscape of India, pottery is more than just a craft—it is a way of life. From sun-baked courtyards in Rajasthan to riverbank settlements in West Bengal, pottery villages continue to hum with the rhythm of the wheel, preserving practices that span centuries.

A living craft passed down generations

One such gem is Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, often hailed as the ‘Ceramic City of India’. Known for its vibrant glazed pottery, Khurja’s craft evolved under Mughal patronage and has flourished ever since. Further south, Kumbharwada in Gujarat is home to generations of potters who migrated from Sindh over 500 years ago. Their terracotta wares, particularly water pots and diyas, are still shaped by hand using simple tools and local clay.

These villages are not just producers—they are guardians of regional identity. Each area has its own distinctive style, technique and form, influenced by local materials, climate and culture. It is in these subtle differences that India’s rich, rooted ceramic heritage truly shines.