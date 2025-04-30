This Delhi exhibition explores contemporary Indian art through a new lens

Returning after a successful debut, Expression — the contemporary Indian art show organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) — opens its second edition this week in New Delhi. The three-day exhibition promises a broad survey of works by over 15 artists from across the country, exploring themes that resonate with the complexities of life in modern India.

While PHDCCI is best known as one of India’s oldest industry bodies, with a history of advocating economic growth and entrepreneurship, its recent foray into the arts marks an effort to broaden the scope of what it means to support national development. With Expression, the Chamber positions itself at the intersection of creativity and commerce, offering a platform not only for economic dialogue, but for cultural exchange.