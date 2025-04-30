This Delhi exhibition explores contemporary Indian art through a new lens

Returning after a successful debut, Expression — the contemporary Indian art show organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) — opens its second edition this week in New Delhi. The three-day exhibition promises a broad survey of works by over 15 artists from across the country, exploring themes that resonate with the complexities of life in modern India.
While PHDCCI is best known as one of India’s oldest industry bodies, with a history of advocating economic growth and entrepreneurship, its recent foray into the arts marks an effort to broaden the scope of what it means to support national development. With Expression, the Chamber positions itself at the intersection of creativity and commerce, offering a platform not only for economic dialogue, but for cultural exchange.
This year’s edition presents a range of works across painting, sculpture, and mixed media, reflecting on topics such as identity, social justice, cultural memory, and personal experience. The artists, both emerging and established, bring forth an eclectic mix of visual languages — some experimental, others steeped in tradition — that collectively ask how contemporary Indian art might speak to its moment.
The exhibition also addresses the persistent challenge of visibility for Indian artists in the commercial and institutional space. By bringing together such a diverse group under one roof, Expression seeks to expand public access to art while acknowledging its role as both a mode of expression and a potential source of economic empowerment.
While the exhibition is grounded in contemporary concerns, it also reflects a broader cultural ambition: to make art more accessible, and to invite new audiences into conversation with it.