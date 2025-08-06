On the edge of becoming: Our review of fundraiser show Edge of Space

The exhibition also embodies a practical generosity. Half of all proceeds go directly to the artists, while the other half supports the Space118 Fine Arts Grant, which provides financial assistance along with mentorship from senior artists and curators. There’s a temptation to view fundraisers as transactional: art as a means to an end. But Edge of Space pushes back against that notion. Here, support feels like a form of solidarity. Participation—as a viewer, buyer, or simply witness—feels like joining a larger conversation about how art can respond to the moment we’re living in.

And maybe that’s what the title gestures toward. The ‘edge’ isn’t an end, but a beginning. A quiet tilt toward something yet to come. In these works—unfinished, searching, full of care—we glimpse that future. Not as a destination, but as an invitation.

On till August 16, 11 am to 5 pm. At Space118 Art Foundation, Mazgaon, Mumbai.

(Written by Esha Aphale)