The Devil Wears Prada 2 writer Aline Brosh McKenna happy people interested in sequel

The sequel to the 2006 comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada has garnered a wave of interest from fans after set photos became viral online and its screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who also penned the original, is not complaining.

Writer Aline Brosh McKenna opens up on The Devil Wears Prada 2

The sequel appears to reprise much of the original cast and crew, with David Frankel directing again. The star-studded cast, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all returning.