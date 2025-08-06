Cinema

The sequel appears to reprise much of the original cast and crew, with David Frankel directing again
The Devil Wears Prada 2 writer Aline Brosh McKenna happy people interested in sequel
The sequel to the 2006 comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada has garnered a wave of interest from fans after set photos became viral online and its screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who also penned the original, is not complaining.

Writer Aline Brosh McKenna opens up on The Devil Wears Prada 2

The sequel appears to reprise much of the original cast and crew, with David Frankel directing again. The star-studded cast, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all returning.

Discussing the chatter surrounding the film, McKenna told a news publication, “In many ways, we’re speaking to a different world than we did in 2006. What an honour that people are still interested,” she said.

First-look photos of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci against the original film’s bustling Manhattan backdrop started circulating on social media over the weekend.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

