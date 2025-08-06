Will involve Bollywood stars, celebrities to boost tourism in Ladakh: LG Kavinder Gupta

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday said his administration would invoke all possible efforts, including the involvement of Bollywood stars and renowned celebrities, to transform the Union Territory into a premier global tourism destination.

Celebrities to boost tourism in Ladakh

Interacting with the delegation of All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association at the LG secretariat here, Gupta emphasised that Ladakh’s breathtaking natural beauty, unique cultural heritage and adventure tourism potential make it a ‘jewel’ of India's tourism sector.

“The administration will involve Bollywood stars and renowned celebrities for boosting tourism in Ladakh, thereby showcasing the Union Territory on national and international platforms,” he said.