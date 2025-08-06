Sukriti Veni Bandreddi: Dad and I bond over music

Known for her remarkable role in Gandhi Tatha Chettu, Sukriti Veni Bandreddi has made a lasting impression with her very first performance on screen. The film not only marked her acting debut but also brought her a prestigious honour, Best Child Artist, at the 71st National Film Awards. The daughter of acclaimed director Sukumar has won everyone over with her natural performance and depth in portraying her character. In a candid chat with CE, Sukriti opens up about her reaction to winning the award, her artistic passions, and what life looks like beyond the camera.

Sukriti Veni bandreddi on receiving the National Award for her debut