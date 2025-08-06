Sukriti Veni Bandreddi: Dad and I bond over music
Known for her remarkable role in Gandhi Tatha Chettu, Sukriti Veni Bandreddi has made a lasting impression with her very first performance on screen. The film not only marked her acting debut but also brought her a prestigious honour, Best Child Artist, at the 71st National Film Awards. The daughter of acclaimed director Sukumar has won everyone over with her natural performance and depth in portraying her character. In a candid chat with CE, Sukriti opens up about her reaction to winning the award, her artistic passions, and what life looks like beyond the camera.
How did it feel to receive the National Award?
When I first heard the news, I was like, ‘Oh, that is so cool!’ It took a moment to sink in. Just a couple of nights ago, I found out in the middle of my sleep and literally jumped up and down in my room! It still feels surreal.
Did you always want to be in films?
Actually, no. I always imagined myself as a singer. I’ve been studying music almost my entire life. But in 2022, my mom showed me the story of Gandhi Tatha Chettu, and I thought it was really good. Then she said the director wanted me to play Gandhi. I wasn’t sure how to feel at first, but my dad convinced me. I don’t know if it was accidental or fate, but it just happened.
Was the experience challenging, especially being new to acting?
Definitely. I was only 12, with no acting experience. I’ve grown up watching my dad directing films on set, but I never imagined being on the other side of the camera. It was overwhelming at first, especially with experienced co-actors around me. I felt nervous and a bit awkward. But the entire team was so supportive. Nehal Anand and Bhanuprakash, who played my friends in the movie, became my closest friends in real life too. They made it all so much more comforting.
How was it working with Padmavathi Malladi, the director?
When I first met her, I was a little intimidated, but she had this really comforting smile. She would always laugh at what I said; I thought that was really cute! On set, she made sure I was comfortable before shooting. She truly believed in me, probably more than I did myself. I couldn’t have done it without her.
What was your favourite scene in the movie?
The belam (jaggery) making scene! It was so fun and educational. A lot of people didn’t know how belam is made until we showed it in the film. I always look forward to watching those montages; it brings back a lot of laughs and memories. It was a real bonding moment for us actors.
You mentioned your passion for music. Tell us more about it.
Music has been a part of me since I was five. I’m currently in Boston attending a music programme. Singing, performing, and making people smile — that’s what I love most. When people think of me, I want them to say, ‘Oh, she’s a singer’. That’s the identity I connect with the most. Acting is exciting too, and if more opportunities come, I’ll definitely take them, but for now, my focus is on music.
Do you relate to your character in real life?
Yes, in some ways. Gandhi is gentle, kind, and believes in non-violence. She’s quiet and grounded in her principles. Like her, I love giving more than receiving. I think that’s something we truly have in common: sharing love freely.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
I love puzzles and brain teasers, things like sorting games or picture stitching puzzles. I also love reading and, of course, anime! I’ve watched about 25 different series; I’m a total nerd when it comes to anime.
Favourite anime series?
Jujutsu Kaisen is definitely a favourite. I also love Berserk. I’m drawn to psychological and action anime. But Haikyu!! will always be my all-time favourite.
What kind of books do you enjoy reading?
I read a lot of Japanese manga and general knowledge books. I also enjoy mentally stimulating reads. Animal Farm by George Orwell is one of my favourites; it shocked me with every page. Another book I loved is Girl, Interrupted. I actually discovered the movie first, then read the book, and I think the book is better.
Do you watch a lot of movies?
Surprisingly, not as much as my dad! He’s a total movie geek. I do watch Telugu films, but not too many English ones. I actually prefer series over movies.
Favourite Telugu films?
Sita Ramam and Rangasthalam are my all-time favourites. Recently, I watched Baby and Mad Square, and I really enjoyed watching them.
Would you want to act in one of your dad’s films?
Absolutely! I’d take the offer no matter what. I once asked him if I could be in Pushpa 2, and he told me I’d have to audition! Even if it’s a small role, I’d love to be part of it.
Can you share a bit about your bond with your father?
We’re very close. One of the things we love doing together is sharing music. If I find a song I love, I immediately ask him to listen to it, and he does the same with me. That’s how we connect. He’s never changed over the years, and I’ve always felt special around him.
What’s next for you?
Right now, music is my focus. I want to keep exploring that space, perform more, and maybe surprise everyone with a little acting along the way too. Let’s see where life takes me!
— Story by Shreya Veronica